Man's dance on Billo Rani goes viral, netizens call it 'awesome'

Several people take to social media to display their talents. From people making portraits using makeup to some singing or mimicking, many videos of several artists go viral. Now, another video that displays a kathak dancer's talent has taken over the Internet by storm. In a clip shared by Instagram user @dumbest_man1811 you can see Adhikary Somu Kunal dancing to the song Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

Man dances to Billo Rani.(Instagram/@dumbest_man1811)

"No comparison of steps," wrote Instagram page @dumbest_man1811 in the caption of the post. They also shared a video where you can see Adhikary Somu Kunal dancing. His graceful dance steps match well with the song. As he grooves, people around him watch him in awe and cheer for him.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posuted, it has been viewed over 63,000 times. More than 2000 people have liked the video, and several have also commented on it.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Who is this person?? Such a beautiful choreography." Another shared, "Just became a new fan of this talented person. Would like to see more videos of him." A third added, "Just mind-blowing dance." "Awesome," expressed a fourth.