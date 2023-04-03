Viral AI-generated video shows Heath Ledger's Joker without makeup and scars. Watch

Heath Ledger became a legend after his role as Joker in the film The Dark Knight. His character, Joker, is well known for the white makeup covered by dark black circles near the eyes and bold red lipstick turned into a smiley face. Moreover, his lengthy, stringy hair completes the appearance. While one can easily identify the character because of how it looks, have you ever thought about how Heath Ledger would look if he had filmed the scenes without this makeup? Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his performance in The Dark Knight.

Recently, VFX artist GdaTyler VFX created a deepfake of Heath Ledger's character Joker without the iconic makeup. This video has caught the attention of many people. GdaTyler VFX even shared the process and challenges he faced while creating it.

"This uses the DeepFaceLab AMP model. I tried using the DF-UDT model but didn't get the result I wanted. As for the eyes, some extreme left-right directions didn't work out well as well as looking up. So for some scenes, I decided to just use the original eyes because they lined up well. As for the color matching being non-existent, that's due to the makeup color. I tried to edit it before training the model but just made things worse. I could have tried manual color matching to get it closer, but that's a bit beyond my current skillset. All in all, another test with the AMP model, and overall I'm satisfied. As always, lots of improvements to be made, but still learning this software as time goes on," wrote GdaTyler VFX in the post's caption.

