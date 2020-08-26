Batman fans have already solved Riddler’s riddle for the Dark Knight in the trailer, here’s the solution

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:38 IST

The internet has already solved a riddle posed by The Riddler to Batman in the recently released teaser for the upcoming Batman film. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will be the primary antagonist in the movie. Robert Pattinson plays the iconic superhero.

The trailer opens with a crime scene, where the Riddler has apparently killed an important man, and left behind a clue specifically for the Batman. The film’s plot will reportedly involve Batman solving a series of murders perpetrated by The Riddler, who is shown to be wearing a mask and googles in the trailer.

“What does a liar do when he’s dead,” is the riddle Commissioner James Gordon presents to Batman in the trailer. It is accompanied by a series of symbols. Several Batman fans got cracking on solving the riddle, and a couple of them shared their intense methodology on Twitter. “He lies still,” is the solution they came up with.

So hyped for Matt Reeve’s Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/vsxVxucedv — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question "What does a liar do when he’s dead?" I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

Andrew Lane and Mike Selinker, two fans, shared how they came up with the solution. “So hyped for Matt Reeves’ Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code,” Lane wrote. Selinker, a game designer, wrote a 12-tweet thread about how he solved the riddle. He wrote in his first tweet, “In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question ‘What does a liar do when he’s dead?’ I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and others. It is slated for an October 2021 release.

