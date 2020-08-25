Batman fans couldn’t believe that they saw Colin Farrell in the trailer, then makeup artist confirmed: ‘We built this’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:53 IST

One of the most hotly debated topics after the recently released trailer for The Batman has been the identity of The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell. Fans weren’t sure if a character who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but looks nothing like Farrell, is in fact the popular Batman villain. But after much online sleuthing, it would appear that someone who worked on the film has confirmed that it is indeed Farrell behind all that makeup.

Mike Marino, the make-up artist on The Batman, in an Instagram post confirmed that it was Farrell whom fans had seen in the trailer. When a fan asked in disbelief if it actually was Farrell, Marino responded, “we BUILT THIS”

The comments section was flooded with appreciation. “That one looks perfect, very beautiful and solid work. I still can’t wrap my mind about the fact that Colin Farrell is underneath all of this,” one person wrote. “Unrecognizable!!! Sooooo good,” wrote another.

After the trailer was released during the DC Fandome event over the weekend, Twitter was abuzz with speculation. “Wait is Twitter messing with me or is this really Colin Farrell as Penguin in The Batman trailer,” one viewer wrote. “If so this is one of the best transformation makeups I’ve ever seen?”

During the launch event, director Matt Reeves briefly spoke about The Penguin, and his role in the film. “Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become. He’s The Penguin and in fact doesn’t like being called The Penguin,” he said.

Previously, in an interview to SFX magazine, Colin Farrell had said about the film, “It feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, along with Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright. It is slated for an October 2021 release.

