Man’s dream of joining music school comes true after his singing video goes viral

There's no dearth of talent in our country who just need recognition. In the past, many talented people have got recognition after their videos showcasing their respective skills went all kinds of viral on social media. One such recent incident involves a singer named Shakeel. His video of singing Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye gained unprecedented momentum on social media in a very short span of time. In fact, actors Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan too praised him singing talent.

In the video, Shakeel is seen strumming a guitar and unleashing the magic of his beautiful voice in the presence of a few masked spectators. Towards the end of the video, the person shooting the video pans the camera towards a signboard which features a QR code for different online payment platforms along with a mobile number. "Thank you for your contribution, it pays my music school fees," reads the message on the signboard. The video ends with an individual scanning the QR code to donate for the singer's music school fee.

Take a look at the video that was shared by Twitter user @ankitv:

Take a look at the posts shared by actors Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

The Twitter user who originally posted the video later also shared another tweet informing that many came forward to help the singer realise his dream.

“So glad to help Shakeel join music school. @TwitterIndia is a force for good. Social media is a tool that you can use for positive, constructive outcomes. All you need is the right intention. Thank YOU to all amazing donors who paid for Shakeel’s life dream! YOU made it happen!,” reads the caption of the post shared. The share is complete with a screenshot of his conversation with the musician.

Take a look at the tweet:

Overwhelmed with the response, Shakeel too took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude. “The viral video that got everyone's attention, video credit: @ankit.today sir, you literally changed my life by sharing this, I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me, and contributed to my cause, I'm very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I'm blessed to be able to do what I love. To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I've been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker(street performer) and I'm proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity, @hrithikroshan sir, @kunalkkapoor sir, thank you so much for the courage,” reads the post he shared.

His post also received a reponse from Roshan. “You are amazing . Loved your rendition,” wrote the actor. To which, the singer replied “You are an inspiration sir, thank you so much .... This still feels unreal, feels like I'm dreaming.”

What do you think of the incident?

