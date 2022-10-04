Man's fluent cricket commentary in Sanskrit will knock your socks off. Watch

If you are a cricket fan, there is nothing more exciting than watching the team you support, play an enthralling match! But, what really adds more to this excitement is the commentary behind the match. Without a voice to accompany it, the visual allure of a match is only somewhat as powerful. Commentary has been essential to involve fans in matches and also educate them about statistics and trivia. A knowledgeable commentator has always captured the attention and made an impression on listeners! Until now, we have heard commentary in either Hindi or English, but have you ever wondered what a commentary would sound like in Sanskrit?

In a recent video posted on social media, a boy can be heard commentating on a game of gully cricket in Sanskrit. The video shows a group of teenagers playing cricket in a small area while speaking Sanskrit. Viewers have been astounded by the innovative concept of Sanskrit commentary and the commentator's fluency.

Take a look at the full video of the boy doing commentary in Sanskrit here:

Since being shared on Twitter by user Lakshmi Narayana B.S, the video has received more than two lakh views. It has also been liked more than 11,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens were impressed with his fluency.

A user commented, "This is so impressive." Another person wrote, "This is so perfect and amazing." Someone even added, "Never heard informal Sanskrit communication. It's fantastic even in informal communication too." A fourth person added, "Superb, just superb! I wish to be this fluent one day!" "Overwhelmed with this great Sanskrit commentary!" added a fifth person.