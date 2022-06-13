Man’s ingenious hack when babysitting his nephew is funny yet adorable to watch

Kids are extremely adorable and their innocence is just heart-warming to watch. Sometimes, kids fall for things that they think are beneficial to them but it is more convenient for the adults. A video posted on Instagram showcases such a scenario. The video may make you say ‘aww’ at the cuteness and innocence of the child.

The video was posted on the Instagram account named paullevitin, who is a self-confidence coach. The man was asked to babysit his nephew and he came up with an ingenious hack that would ensure that the child would remain busy. He promised the boy that he would give him one French fry for each circle that he runs in. “When I’m supposed to be babysitting, so I tell my nephew I’ll give him one French fry for each circle he runs in, so he tires himself out,” says a text insert on the video. The boy is seen running enthusiastically in circles in the video. The video was posted on May 25 and it has received 3.5 million views so far.

“Work smarter, not harder. And he’s getting his steps in, so I’m helping!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post also got several comments.

“I don’t think you will have enough fries,” commented an Instagram user. “So innocent,” wrote another along with crying face and heart emoticons. “Seems like a win-win to me,” said a third. “Me asking my siblings how high they can count in their head and asking them to beat that record when they finish,” shared another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video that is funny yet adorable to watch?