Man’s plan to prank cat with fake kitten backfires. Here’s what happened

A video of how the tables turned for a pet dad trying to prank his cat was shared on social media. The clip captures the man getting a fake kitten to confuse his cat. However, the way the cat reacts to the toy is something the pet parent never expected.

Instagram user Abram Engle shared the video that captures his pet cat, Kurt. “Kurt thinks he has a son,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens with a narration from Engle where he explains how he got a fake kitten to prank Kurt. However, the cat ended up taking a liking to it. “The plan backfired and Kurt thought that the kitten was his son,” Engle says in the clip. What follows next is a montage of short clips that show the cat’s interaction with the fake kitten.

Take a look at this video of the cat with the fake kitten:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 7.7 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 78,000 likes. People posted varied comments, with mostly asking the pet dad to get a real kitten for the cat.

Check out these reactions from Instagram users:

“Kurt needs and wants a friend. Do it for Kurt!” posted an Instagram user. “Kurt is ready to be a father. You can be Grandpa. Kurt has expressed his wishes. It'd just be cruel to deny him now,” shared another. “Time to get a second cat. Kurt needs a friend,” joined a third.

“How dare you play with his feelings,” expressed a fourth. “If you think you love Kurt now, just wait until you see him snuggle and bathe the kitten you’re going to get him,” commented a fifth. “Petition to get Kurt a baby bro,” wrote sixth.

