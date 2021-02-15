If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve seen quite a few proposal videos. From candid to planned, the clips are of all kinds. And, such posts usually bring a smile on one’s face. Case in point, this video which shows a man proposing to his partner the day they moved to their new home.

Shared on official Instagram profile of security camera company Ring, the video may make you say “Aww” and “Wow.”

“A night to remember. Kayla and her fiancé's first night in their new home was one to remember,” reads the caption shared alongside video.

The video shows the man calling the woman out under the pretext of taking a box inside. What happens next is absolutely heartwarming. We won’t give away much, take a look.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how the video left them happy. A few said how Kayla’s fiancé’s little joke at the end of the video made them chuckle.

“That was so sweet. And he cracked me up at the end,” wrote an Instagram user. “This has to be TRUE love if he proposes after. Full day of moving.... I mean,” shared another. “The end is the best part ... ‘Wait. You still gotta get that box’,” commented a third. “I could watch this all day long,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?