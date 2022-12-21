Man's reaction to strangers taking pics with his car goes viral with over 35 million views. Watch

A man is receiving much praise from social media users after a video of him interacting with two strangers who were clicking pictures with his car went crazy viral on the internet. The now-viral video opens with CCTV footage showing two strangers admiring a black-coloured car from a distance. As the video progresses, the owner, who was watching them through security cameras, gives one of them his car key instead of lashing them out or turning them away. Towards the end, one of them can be seen filming the other getting out of the car in style.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @_anshubatra_ with a heart and teary-eyed emoticon. And the owner's sweet gesture is winning people's hearts left, right and centre.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 3, the video has raked up more than 35.5 million views and 4.8 million likes. The share has also invited numerous comments.

Here's what Instagram users are posting in the video's comments section:

"Respect," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Big man with a big heart," shared another. "Goosebumps," expressed a third. "Hats off to this car owner," commented a fourth. Many also dropped love-struck and fire emojis in the comments section.

