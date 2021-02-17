Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed

Few videos on the Internet are capable of making one emotional with its moving content. This video by Instagram user Skanda is a precious addition to that category. The video featuring Skanda while playing a violin may leave you amazed and playing it on loop.

“Songs from Bollywood that made me emotional,” reads the text in the video. The clip starts with Skanda playing a medley on the violin.

Check out the video:

Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 51,000 likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop lauding the artist’s talent. Many found the performance to be very soothing. Others showered their appreciation with heart emojis and even suggested other tracks for Skanda’s future videos.

“This holds the capacity to make me cry,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing YOU'RE SO TALENTED OMG,” commented another. “Always mesmerized by your skills,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

