Man's thread about parents' first business class flight wins hearts on Twitter

Happiness is giving gifts to your parents with your hard-earned money, and the joy increases if it's a luxurious business class flight ticket. Not that your parents need material things from you, but because you want to see them smile as they stare adoringly into your eyes.

A heartening Twitter thread by Gaurav Sabnis about his parents' first business class flight is winning hearts online. Sabnis, a US-based associate professor, took to Twitter to narrate the moving story of how he gifted luxurious business class tickets to his parents.

"First time booking business class tickets for parents to visit us here from India. Feeling extra grown up," Gaurav Sabnis tweeted. He added, "Finally able to afford a flight in which parents can stretch out and sleep. Mom dad were still like 'kharcha kashala ugich' but I put my foot down."

In a series of tweets, he continued to express his joy.

Mom is a hardened traveler. Dad is a retd highway bridge engineer. So from her 20s, she has done all kinds of rough, bumpy, even dangerous journeys, often with us 2 kids in tow, with a smile on her face. So she finds even economy class air travel full of things to be happy about. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

He pointed out further the plight of hundreds of Indian women who travel for long hours, often without proper bathroom breaks. "I still remember when I was a kid, I used to be confused about why my mom barely drank any water during our 16-24 hour bumpy bus rides between Pune & Indore. While I guzzled water like anything. Only after growing up did I realise why many Indian women have to do that," Sabnis wrote.

Emphasising the availability of hygienic washrooms in the US, Sabnis continued, "First time mom visited US (almost 15 years ago!) she loved how we could take any random exit off the highway, go to any random gas station & the toilet was still generally clean usable safe. So she could drink water whenever she liked. Small joys."

He also remarked how his mother loved Subway as she is a pure vegetarian.

He further shared how he initially planned to travel with his parents but couldn't.

Even if 2 years late, and without me next to her, I'm so happy she'll get to enjoy a long flight sleeping horizontally.



And both her & I recognize how incredibly fortunate and privileged we are to even be able to do this. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

His heartwarming thread soon went viral as netizens resonated with his story, prompting them to share theirs.

A user commented, "Your tweet made my day. I am one such mom who appreciates little joys in life. In fact, most of my tribe does. Moms always take a step in a positive direction, encourage their children and bask in the glory of their children's success. God bless you."

"Small Joys are the real moments. Wishing a memorable trip to your parent's & may you all have the happiest moment's & create memories for lifetime to fall back upon. Smile on Parents face = Priceless. We are because They are," wrote another.