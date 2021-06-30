Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man's tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

The post about the man assisting his house help buy a laptop for her daughter has prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The first part of Twitter user's story about assisting house help.(Twitter/@gaurav_0112)

There are innumerable things which the world can use more of and kindness is one of them. People love hearing about acts of kindness that leave them with a warm feeling in their hearts. Chances are, this story shared by a Twitter user about his house help saving up to buy her daughter a laptop will evoke the same feeling in you too.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Gaurav Vats. “Happy Story: My Househelp didi, on Friday, came to us with 35,000 in cash (she had saved in months), and told us to get a laptop for her daughter. As she is not much educated she has no idea about laptops and all. Yesterday we went out and bought the laptop a bit higher than 35K,” he wrote. In the following tweets, he described how she reacted to the purchase.

“The world is not such a bad place after all,” he wrote in the concluding line of the last tweet of his thread.

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

Since being shared, the thread has captured people’s attention. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments.

“Such a lovely and heartwarming story. Hope she and her daughter have a happy and healthy long life,” shared a Twitter user. “What a lovely story. Kudos to you,” shared another. “There are people who stand for others because it means a lot to them. There is still humanity left in humans,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet story?



