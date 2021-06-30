Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

There are innumerable things which the world can use more of and kindness is one of them. People love hearing about acts of kindness that leave them with a warm feeling in their hearts. Chances are, this story shared by a Twitter user about his house help saving up to buy her daughter a laptop will evoke the same feeling in you too.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Gaurav Vats. “Happy Story: My Househelp didi, on Friday, came to us with 35,000 in cash (she had saved in months), and told us to get a laptop for her daughter. As she is not much educated she has no idea about laptops and all. Yesterday we went out and bought the laptop a bit higher than 35K,” he wrote. In the following tweets, he described how she reacted to the purchase.

“The world is not such a bad place after all,” he wrote in the concluding line of the last tweet of his thread.

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

We thought we would compensate her for the extra amount . Today when she came , the expression on her face was so pure , honest & innocent . Apparently her daughter has no idea . She wants to surprise her with this gift as she is taking up classes for Air hostess (2/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

She did Love marriage with the guy of her own choice. Her husband is a graduate and works in a Company. He lost his job in Covid nd hence she is taking care of everything.She insisted on having just one Child- daughter and wants to give her every facility. Inspiration ,no?(4/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

And after she went home with laptop, her daughter called just now , thanking me for the laptop. I can't explain the Happiness in her voice. Just made my day.



And Didi promised to bring Rasogulla for us tomorrow. 😍



The world is not such a bad place after all. #Happiness (End) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

Since being shared, the thread has captured people’s attention. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments.

“Such a lovely and heartwarming story. Hope she and her daughter have a happy and healthy long life,” shared a Twitter user. “What a lovely story. Kudos to you,” shared another. “There are people who stand for others because it means a lot to them. There is still humanity left in humans,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON