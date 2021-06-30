Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
There are innumerable things which the world can use more of and kindness is one of them. People love hearing about acts of kindness that leave them with a warm feeling in their hearts. Chances are, this story shared by a Twitter user about his house help saving up to buy her daughter a laptop will evoke the same feeling in you too.
It all started with a post by Twitter user Gaurav Vats. “Happy Story: My Househelp didi, on Friday, came to us with 35,000 in cash (she had saved in months), and told us to get a laptop for her daughter. As she is not much educated she has no idea about laptops and all. Yesterday we went out and bought the laptop a bit higher than 35K,” he wrote. In the following tweets, he described how she reacted to the purchase.
“The world is not such a bad place after all,” he wrote in the concluding line of the last tweet of his thread.
Take a look at the Twitter thread:
Since being shared, the thread has captured people’s attention. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments.
“Such a lovely and heartwarming story. Hope she and her daughter have a happy and healthy long life,” shared a Twitter user. “What a lovely story. Kudos to you,” shared another. “There are people who stand for others because it means a lot to them. There is still humanity left in humans,” expressed a third.
What are your thoughts on this sweet story?
