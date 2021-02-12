If you have been around social media, then chances are you may have seen a viral video showcasing a lawyer’s Zoom mishap. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. A few days ago, during an online court session Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton accidentally turned on a cat filter. The video of the incident shared online by Judge Roy Ferguson soon captured people's attention and sparked a Twitter chatter with netizens sharing all sorts of posts. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list and it’s a tweet by Margaret Atwood.

Taking to Twitter, the well-renowned author wrote just a few words. Her post has now left people laughing out loud. Wondering what she tweeted? Take a look:

I on the other hand am a cat. I just can’t get this human filter off. — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 9, 2021

Since being shared, her post quickly gathered went viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 94,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who also agreed with the author and wrote how they are secretly cats too. There were also some who shared puns using titles of the famous books by the author. Just like this Twitter user who shared “The handmaid's tail?” referring to her book The Handmaid’s Tale.

Take a look at what others shared:

"On the Internet, no one knows you're a cat."



... unless you turn the camera on. ^-^ pic.twitter.com/v3AeeWg7WJ — Jeff Grigg (@JeffGrigg1) February 10, 2021

This is honestly the most relatable tweet that I have ever read. — Catherine Connors (@herbadmother) February 9, 2021

What do you think of the tweet?

