Billionaire Harsh Mariwala on building ‘positive culture’ in companies: ‘Investing in your people…’

Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico - a beauty and wellness company, emphasised the importance of building positive culture within companies. This, the 73-year-old billionaire believes, is beneficial not only for businesses but is also the “right thing to do”. Harsh Mariwala stressed building a positive culture in organisations in his latest post on X. (Priyanka Parashar)

“Investing in your people and building a positive culture in the organisation is not just good for business, it’s the right thing to do,” wrote Mariwala on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “Culture building is not a one-time effort but an ongoing process that requires perpetual reinforcement of the desired values and behaviours.”

According to Forbes, Mariwala’s net worth is $3.5 billion, placing him at 942nd on the real-time billionaire list.

Take a look at the post shared by Mariwala below:

In October last year, Mariwala shared his views on NR Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark. While Mariwala agrees that there’s no shortcut to hard work and it is the “backbone of success”, he opines, “It is not about the hours clocked in. It’s about the quality and passion one brings to those hours.”

He also underscored the significance of work-life balance. “It’s pivotal for organisations to cultivate a culture rooted in transparency, trust, and meritocracy, which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting and politicking. The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates,” Mariwala said.

Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark

Infosys co-founder made 70-hour work week remark during the inaugural episode of a podcast hosted by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai. Murthy stressed that youth should work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s work productivity. This, in his opinion, is needed for the country to remain competitive with nations like China and Japan.

Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy.”

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he added.