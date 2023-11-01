Mark Zuckerberg becomes Dumbledore for Halloween. Wife, kids dress up as…

Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him with his family. He shared the photo to show how he celebrated Halloween. In the image, he is seen dressed up as Professor Dumbledore from Harry Potter with his family dressed as other characters from the book series.

“Have a magical Halloween -- from baby Dobby, Hermione, Ginny, Professor McGonagall and Dumbledore!” Meta CEO wrote along with the image. The picture shows Priscilla Chan, philanthropist and Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, looking at him along with their three daughters Aurelia, August, and Maxima.

Take a look at this picture shared by Mark Zuckerberg:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about four hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 25,000 likes. The post has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this post:

“Good stuff,” posted an Instagram user. “Happy and beautiful family,” shared another. “Nailed it, family,” commented a third. “Adorable family,” expressed a fourth. “I love this,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

Just a day ago, another post by Mark Zuckerberg left people saying ‘aww’. He shared two images of himself on a road trip with his daughter to see the great sequoia trees, some of which are over 2,000 years old.

About the Harry Potter:

Harry Potter is a famous book series written by JK Rowling that later inspired a film franchise. The books revolve around the adventures of Harry Potter along with his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. They are students at the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Professors Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall are both teachers in the magic school. Ginny is the name of Harry Potter’s love interest. As for Dobby, he is a house elf who can do incredible things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!