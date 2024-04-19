Mark Zuckerberg with a beard? Edited photo sparks buzz after Meta CEO sports metal chain
Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Meta's Llama 3 and an image generator. The models will be integrated into its virtual assistant Meta AI.
Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday introduced Meta's improved AI assistant built on new versions of its open-source Llama large language model. The social media giant's CEO described Meta AI as "the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use".
One thing that caught the attention of those who watched Zuckerberg's video describing the new offering was the metal chain that the billionaire wore around his neck.
Zuckerberg, 39, is known to dress in a minimalistic fashion, in his trademark grey t-shirts.
"The chain is a vibe," Instagram user Sienna La Rocca commented.
"Big day. Chain goes hard," another user wrote.
On Twitter and elsewhere, another photo started doing the rounds, featured a bearded Zuckerberg from the same video. The morphed photo promoted many people to say that a beard indeed would suit the entrepreneur.
"You got to get the beard for real," a user said in comments under his video on Instagram.
"Mark Zuckerberg now has a new look. Finally letting his beard grow," an X (formerly Twitter) user said.
"Mark Zuckerberg is proof that anyone can look cool if they grow a beard," another X user said.
Take a look at a few more reactions:
Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of him working out in the gym five months after he underwent a knee surgery. He had torn a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA).
Meta AI's Llama 3 AI model
Meta AI is smarter and faster due to advances in the publicly available Llama 3, Meta said in a blog post.
The company is positioning Meta AI as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers and is aiming to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.
“The bottom line is we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use,” Zuckerberg said in the video on Instagram.
