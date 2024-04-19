Mark Zuckerberg with a beard? Edited photo sparks buzz after Meta CEO sports metal chain

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday introduced Meta's improved AI assistant built on new versions of its open-source Llama large language model. The social media giant's CEO described Meta AI as "the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use". Mark Zuckerberg appeared on a video on Instagram wearing a chain. (Instagram/zuck)

One thing that caught the attention of those who watched Zuckerberg's video describing the new offering was the metal chain that the billionaire wore around his neck.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Zuckerberg, 39, is known to dress in a minimalistic fashion, in his trademark grey t-shirts.

"The chain is a vibe," Instagram user Sienna La Rocca commented.

"Big day. Chain goes hard," another user wrote.

On Twitter and elsewhere, another photo started doing the rounds, featured a bearded Zuckerberg from the same video. The morphed photo promoted many people to say that a beard indeed would suit the entrepreneur.

"You got to get the beard for real," a user said in comments under his video on Instagram.

"Mark Zuckerberg now has a new look. Finally letting his beard grow," an X (formerly Twitter) user said.

"Mark Zuckerberg is proof that anyone can look cool if they grow a beard," another X user said.

Take a look at a few more reactions:

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of him working out in the gym five months after he underwent a knee surgery. He had torn a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Meta AI's Llama 3 AI model

Meta AI is smarter and faster due to advances in the publicly available Llama 3, Meta said in a blog post.

The company is positioning Meta AI as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers and is aiming to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.

“The bottom line is we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use,” Zuckerberg said in the video on Instagram.