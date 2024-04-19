 Mark Zuckerberg with a beard? Edited photo sparks buzz after Meta CEO sports metal chain | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mark Zuckerberg with a beard? Edited photo sparks buzz after Meta CEO sports metal chain

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 19, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Meta's Llama 3 and an image generator. The models will be integrated into its virtual assistant Meta AI.

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday introduced Meta's improved AI assistant built on new versions of its open-source Llama large language model. The social media giant's CEO described Meta AI as "the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use".

Mark Zuckerberg appeared on a video on Instagram wearing a chain. (Instagram/zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg appeared on a video on Instagram wearing a chain. (Instagram/zuck)

One thing that caught the attention of those who watched Zuckerberg's video describing the new offering was the metal chain that the billionaire wore around his neck.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Zuckerberg, 39, is known to dress in a minimalistic fashion, in his trademark grey t-shirts.

"The chain is a vibe," Instagram user Sienna La Rocca commented.

"Big day. Chain goes hard," another user wrote.

On Twitter and elsewhere, another photo started doing the rounds, featured a bearded Zuckerberg from the same video. The morphed photo promoted many people to say that a beard indeed would suit the entrepreneur.

"You got to get the beard for real," a user said in comments under his video on Instagram.

"Mark Zuckerberg now has a new look. Finally letting his beard grow," an X (formerly Twitter) user said.

"Mark Zuckerberg is proof that anyone can look cool if they grow a beard," another X user said.

Take a look at a few more reactions:

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of him working out in the gym five months after he underwent a knee surgery. He had torn a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Meta AI's Llama 3 AI model

Meta AI is smarter and faster due to advances in the publicly available Llama 3, Meta said in a blog post.

The company is positioning Meta AI as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers and is aiming to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.

“The bottom line is we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use,” Zuckerberg said in the video on Instagram.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Mark Zuckerberg with a beard? Edited photo sparks buzz after Meta CEO sports metal chain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On