Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Married woman asks Astrotalk ‘which age I’ll get married’, then accuses company of scamming people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 31, 2025 01:07 PM IST

A woman’s post accusing Astrotalk of scamming users prompted varied comments. While some supported her, others defended the general idea of astrology.

Social media has become a platform where people often share their experiences of interaction with different brands. A woman did just that and claimed that Astrotalk, a company that provides online astrology predictions, is scamming its users. She expressed that she asked one question about her marriage and the astrologer on the other side got it wrong. When she confronted the person, they disconnected their online chat.

A woman claimed that her question prompted the Astrotalk employee to disconnect their online chat (representative image). (Pexels/RDNE Stock project, Kumar Saurabh)
A woman claimed that her question prompted the Astrotalk employee to disconnect their online chat (representative image). (Pexels/RDNE Stock project, Kumar Saurabh)

“I gave into the hype and installed astrotalk. Got 10 mins free chat after signing up. Asked him at which age I'll get married. He said after 3 years. I replied with: ‘but I am already married’. He ended the chat and now I can’t use my remaining free 5 mins,” the woman wrote. In her reply to an X user who said that astrology works, she responded, “I am sure you are right but the ones in astrotalk are scamming people.”

HT.com cannot independently verify the claim. We have reached out to Astrotalk through social media and email. This report will be updated once the company responds.

Take a look at the posts here:

A woman's post on X about Astrotalk. (Screengrab (X))
A woman's post on X about Astrotalk. (Screengrab (X))
Post on Astrotalk by a woman. (Screengrab (X))
Post on Astrotalk by a woman. (Screengrab (X))

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “They were fake, will answer according to your info and excitement. But with the hope we use it for the first time so that we get to know how things will be and all is quite an interesting and different experience.” Another added, “Obviously he didn’t have any real knowledge!” A third joked, “If I were the astrologer, I would have said you're gonna remarry. Character maintain krne ka tha.” A fourth wrote, “Stars surprised by plot twist, should have predicted call-out.”

According to the AstroTalk website, the company has a pool of “13000+ Vedic astrologers, Tarot readers, Numerologists, Vastu experts”. The company claims it provides “highly accurate, precise and well researched astrological content.”

