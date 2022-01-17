Masala dosa ice-cream roll served at a Delhi eatery might confuse you. Watch

Recently, a video went viral where an eatery in Indore was seen serving ice-cream rolls with chillies and Nutella. But now, an eatery in Delhi has gone viral for a reason that is quite similar and probably a bit more bizarre. In a video that was recently shared on Instagram by a food blogger, viewers can see how some good old masala dosa is being made into ice-cream rolls.

The video opens to show the making of this confusing masala dosa ice-cream roll that has left many on the Internet looking for words to describe how they feel. In the beginning of the video, the person preparing the dish takes a chunk of some masala dosa that was kept pre-prepared. Then, they flatten it out using some ice-cream to form the base.

By the end of the video, they serve the rolls on a disposable plate along with some chutney that one would ideally be finding on a plate of actual masala dosa. The caption of the video reads, “Delhi ka special masala dosa ice cream.”

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram around two days ago, this video has garnered more than 16,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

“Crazy,” posted an Instagram user, followed by a heart and a laughing emoji. “Kaisa taste tha?” [How did it taste?] asked another. “Dosa lovers gonna get heartache after seeing this,” commented a third, followed by a crying emoji.

What are your thoughts on this dish?