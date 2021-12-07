Indore eatery serves ice cream rolls with chillies and Nutella, video goes viral

The Internet is filled with videos of unusual food combinations. There is now a latest addition to that list. And this video shows an eatery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh serving ice-cream rolls with a spicy twist. It’s with chillies.

This video, uploaded by a YouTube channel called Spoons Of Indore 2.0, shows a street food vendor in the city, making “Mirchi Ice Cream Roll”. This translates to ice-cream rolls with chillies.

In the video, the vendor starts by chopping some chillies and then adding Nutella. He also adds milk cream before mixing the ingredients to prepare the ice-cream. He then goes ahead and garnishes the ice-cream rolls with some more chopped chillies.

Watch the making of these bizarre ice-cream rolls below:

Since being posted on November 19, this video has gone viral and garnered more than 7.7 million views and several comments from people who had mixed reactions to say the least.

“In future we will get to see cheese and mayonnaise in ice-cream,” reads a funny comment under the video. “Humanity is evolving,” commented another. “Mirchi will never remain the same,” posted a third. All of this while another YouTube user claimed that they “Love the presentation.”

Would you like to try some chilli ice-cream rolls?