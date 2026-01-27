Masked man snatches chain from woman employee inside AIIMS Bhopal lift, video goes viral

As the elevator reached the third floor, the man stepped out, turned back and suddenly lunged at her. He reportedly attempted to snatch her gold pearl necklace and mangalsutra. When Soni resisted, she was pushed aside. The attacker fled towards the staircase, escaping with the mangalsutra, while the pearl necklace snapped and fell to the floor.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim, identified as Varsha Soni, works as an attendant in the gynaecology department. She was alone in an elevator located behind the blood bank during duty hours when a young man wearing a mask entered the lift. The man reportedly struck up a casual conversation, asking her which floor housed the ophthalmology department.

A woman employee was reportedly robbed inside an elevator at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday, triggering fresh concerns over security at the premier medical institute. The incident came to light on Monday after CCTV footage surfaced online.

At the time of the incident, there was no security guard present near the elevator.

After the attack, the woman reportedly sat crying near the lift, visibly shaken, until a security guard on routine rounds noticed her and alerted senior officials.

A written complaint has been submitted at the Baghsewania police station, though an FIR is yet to be registered. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused escaped through the IPD gate, allegedly taking advantage of reduced security due to it being a Sunday.

The security agency has said identification may be difficult as the attacker had concealed his face.

Social media reactions Meanwhile, on social media, the incident has sparked outrage.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Nobody should fear being robbed inside a hospital lift. The chain‑snatching incident at AIIMS Bhopal exposes serious security gaps that must be fixed NOW. Enough is enough.”

“This incident at AIIMS Bhopal underscores the urgent need for stricter security protocols and vigilant monitoring to ensure the safety of women in public spaces,” commented another.

“Disgusting and unacceptable. Chain-snatching inside a hospital, that too targeting a woman doctor, shows how emboldened criminals have become. Hospitals should be safe zones — strict action and visible security are non-negotiable,” wrote a third user.