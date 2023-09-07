Massive 12-foot python roaming on the road caught by UK Police

Brave officers of West Midlands, England, caught a slippery suspect wandering on the road. They were able to catch a 12-foot massive python and safely transfer it to a veterinary hospital for overnight care.

Police officers caught a 12-foot python. (Instagram/@West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police took to Instagram to share about the incident. The department wrote, "Our officers are not easily rattled when it comes to responding to unusual calls as we deal with a huge variety of incidents. Just after 1.30 am yesterday morning (5 Sept) we received a call from a member of the public that a 12 foot yellow python was slithering on Harwood Street #WestBromwich." (Also Read: Snake hides inside woman's toilet, people call it a 'nightmare')

They further added, "While RSPCA colleagues would usually handle this situation they were not able to attend due to the time of the call so some of our brave response officers stepped in. We managed to safely rescue the snake and get it into our van without too many slips and slides."

Take a look at the post shared by West Midlands Police here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1,500 likes. The share has also received several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "That’s definitely not in the job description! Well done."

A second joked, "How do you handcuff a snake."

A third commented, "Wow, I couldn't have been anywhere near that snake, let alone go in the van with it. Well done guys!"

"Well done for ensuring its safety, I would have run a mile in the opposite way," expressed a fourth.

A fifth said, "Wow!"

