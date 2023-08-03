Mattel is hiring ‘Chief UNO Player’ to promote a new game. Are you up for the job?

Are you an avid fan of UNO and love playing it with your loved ones? If yes, you will be thrilled to know that Mattel is currently hiring a ‘Chief UNO Player’ to introduce fans to their latest card game. The successful candidate will be responsible for playing UNO Quatro for four hours every day, four times a week, for four weeks, according to a press release from Mattel.

The part-time position is based at Pier 17 in New York City and offers an impressive compensation of $4,444 per week. This allows people to enjoy the game while teaching others the new rules.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO – and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief UNO Player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games, Mattel, in a press release.

He added, “Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO – and best of all, getting paid while doing it?”

The job description included in the press release specifies that applicants for the position should possess a strong passion for the UNO brand and an outgoing personality to engage with the public and challenge others to play the game. Additionally, the person should be able to work in New York City.

The deadline for applications is August 10. Do you want to apply for this role?

