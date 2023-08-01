Redditor got fired from their job without any 'explanation or warning,' shares plight

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. People often take to these platforms to share about their personal and professional lives, including milestones and challenges they faced at their workplaces. And this Reddit user did just that. They took to the platform to share that they got fired without any explanation. Expectedly, the post has earned numerous responses from people who shared similar experiences. An individual took to Reddit to share how they lost their job. This prompted many to share similar experiences. (Representational Image: Pexels (Antoni Shkraba production))

“Finally found a decent job. Just got fired with no explanation,” reads the title of the post shared by the Reddit user who goes by ‘circesporkroast’ on the platform’s ‘r/antiwork’ community. In the next few lines, they shared how they got fired without any ‘explanation or warning’.

“My boss just fired me last night with no explanation or warning. Just told me not to come back. I was supposed to work tomorrow, and now I don’t have a job, and I don’t even know why. Just got told I ‘wasn’t a good fit’ after four months of working, and now I don’t know how I’ll afford rent. This was a boss that I thought actually cared about his employees. Up until now, I had been thinking I was so lucky to have finally found a job that treats me like a person,” they wrote

They later shared an edit saying that despite ‘showing up consistently’ and ‘working well with coworkers’ they were fired without any reason. They added, “Up until yesterday I thought I was a pretty good employee. I knew how to do my job, I showed up consistently, I worked well with my coworkers, and customers regularly gave me good feedback. And the store is currently understaffed. I have several chronic illnesses that have forced me to leave work early 2 times and take semi frequent bathroom breaks (like once an hour or so). My boss is aware of my illnesses. However, I have no evidence that this is the reason I was fired and if it was I’ll never get him to admit it.”

In another edit, they shared that they have received confirmation in an e-mail about getting fired. They wrote, “I now have a confirmation in writing that I was fired. Not an official report, just an email from my boss confirming it. I’m going to file for unemployment.”

An individual wrote, “Sounds like you were hired as either a placeholder or, to fill in for a surge in business demand. Years ago, I was in the same situation. And found out from one of my brief coworkers that I was hired to complete a task, and once I did, I was no longer needed. I, too, was told I was not a good fit. Take it as a lesson learned that your employer doesn’t care about you beyond your ability to show up on time.” “Apply for unemployment. Make them defend it,” added another. A third wrote, "It's happened to me too. Had received nothing but positive feedback for months leading up to it. Literally had a conversation with the owner on a Saturday about the event at hand and how everything was going well. Went in Monday, got called to a meeting, and was canned. Pretty much the same excuse about not being a good fit going forward," shared a third. What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever gone through a similar situation?

