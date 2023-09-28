News / Trending / Mayank Agarwal finally clears the air on ‘mystery’ hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder

Mayank Agarwal finally clears the air on 'mystery' hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder

By Arfa Javaid
Sep 28, 2023

An individual reacted to Mayank Agarwal’s tweet about whose hand is resting on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder and expressed, “How is it possible? Give some proof.”

Four years ago, Hardik Pandya shared a delightful picture of ‘boy’s day out’ with his teammates after the Men in Blue secured a place in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Pandya clicked the selfie with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal, and shared it online. Soon, the picture started gaining traction on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the ‘mystery’ hand resting on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder. Mayank Agarwal has finally put an end to the speculation.

This picture was taken in 2019. Can you guess whose hand is resting on Rishabh Pant's shoulder?(X/@mayankcricket)
This picture was taken in 2019. Can you guess whose hand is resting on Rishabh Pant's shoulder?(X/@mayankcricket)

Sharing the same picture on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know.” Yes, Mayank Agarwal has finally revealed whose hand is resting on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder.

Any guesses before we finally reveal the truth behind the ‘mystery’ hand?

Well, the cricketer shared that it was his hand on Pant’s shoulder. “It is my hand on @RishabhPant17’s shoulder. Ps: Any and all other claims are misleading and not true.”

Take a look at the picture that has been confusing people over the years:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has so far accumulated over 50,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many people to post comments.

Here’s how X users reacted to the revelation:

“Aapke haath toh kanoon se bhi zyada lambe hain [Your hands are longer than the law]!” posted an individual.

Another added, “The only question which needed to be answered post ‘why did kattapa kill Baahubali’ was ‘whose hand was on RP’s Shoulder’.”

“So finally people can stop milking likes and reach asking whose hand this is,” expressed a third.

“Finally, mystery solved,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth joined, “How is it possible? Give some proof.”

“Illusion created due to camera angle,” remarked a sixth.

A seventh joked, “Finally the age old doubt has been cleared now.”

