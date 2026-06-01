MBA grad leaves 25 LPA corporate job to drive Ola cabs, now earns 1.5 lakh a month: 'Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya'

Success is often measured by prestigious degrees, high-paying jobs and corporate titles. However, a social media post has sparked a discussion on whether taking an unconventional path can sometimes lead to greater financial independence and personal satisfaction.

The post triggered mixed reactions from social media users. (Representational image/Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussion began after X user Shashi Sachan shared the story of his brother, who allegedly quit a ₹25 LPA job despite holding an MBA degree from a Tier-2 college. “My brother completed his MBA from a Tier-2 college. He had a ₹25 LPA job offer in hand, but he was never truly satisfied,” Sachan wrote.

He revealed that his brother eventually left the corporate world and became an Ola taxi driver. "One day, he decided to quit his job. He became an OLA taxi driver," Sachan wrote. He said that the move drew criticism from relatives and society. “Society: ‘Padhai barbaad kar di.’ Relatives: ‘Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya…’,” Sachan wrote, recalling the reactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he said that things changed over time as his brother focused on business and expanded from driving a single cab to owning multiple vehicles. He claimed that 3 years later, his brother owns 5 cars attached to Ola and earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he said that things changed over time as his brother focused on business and expanded from driving a single cab to owning multiple vehicles. He claimed that 3 years later, his brother owns 5 cars attached to Ola and earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Concluding the post, Sachan wrote, “Sometimes, the path that looks like a downgrade… turns out to be the real upgrade.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Former Air Force captain meets Ola cab driver, shares a heartwarming moment: 'I’m a car captain too')

Social media reactions

The story quickly went viral, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, “Once I realised I could make ₹50K in 5 minutes trading vs working 8 hours at a job I hated. I never looked back. But was it luck, skill, or just surviving enough cycles to understand the game?”

However, not everyone was convinced. “3 saal me uska package jyada nahi to 30-35 lakhs ho gaya hota,” commented another user, arguing that the MBA graduate’s salary would likely have risen had he remained in his corporate role.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third user questioned the comparison itself, asking, “Do you think earning 1.5 lakhs per month and 5 cars are better than 25 lakhs package 5 years before?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)