MBBS graduate’s 19-hour workday shows harsh reality of medical careers in India

Ankur Warikoo has shared the story of an MBBS graduate who works 19 hours a day just to earn a modest living, claiming how the case highlights the challenges of pursuing the medical profession in India.

The 26-year-old doctor works 19 hours a day to earn less than ₹50,000 per month (Representational image)

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In a post shared on X this afternoon, the Indian entrepreneur said that he spoke to a 2025 MBBS graduate who earned just ₹23,000 a month working the night shift in a hospital. His family’s financial situation was so dire that he had to take up a second shift and now works 19 hours a day.

“He feels guilty”

Warikoo explained that the 26-year-old MBBS graduate feels guilty about not being able to support his family.

Sharing details of the case, he wrote: “Just spoke to a 2025 MBBS graduate, regarding his financials. Earns 23k as night shift doctor in a hospital. Father has suffered 2 heart attacks - had to take loans for his treatment.”

(Also read: ‘You might earn well once you’re in your 50s’: Doctor questions MBBS career and early earnings)

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{{^usCountry}} The graduate also has an elder brother with an “unstable” job. In order to pay off the loan he took for his father’s treatment, the MBBS graduate had to take on an extra shift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The graduate also has an elder brother with an “unstable” job. In order to pay off the loan he took for his father’s treatment, the MBBS graduate had to take on an extra shift. {{/usCountry}}

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“He feels guilty of turning 26 but not being able to help his family. So he has taken up a day shift as well, paying him 24k. He works 19hrs a day, nearly everyday,” Warikoo said.

For this punishing schedule of working 19 hours a day, the 26-year-old earns ₹47,000 per month.

“A doctor’s life is intensely hard”

For Ankur Warikoo, the case of the graduate highlighted how a doctor’s life is very hard. But when Warikoo pointed this out to the young doctor, he said he already knew it would be tough.

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“I asked him - a doctor’s life is intensely hard, especially in India. You study till early 30s and work hard all your life, to earn a living. Did you know this when you wanted to become a doctor?” Warikoo said in his X post.

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“Yes. I knew all of this,” the MBBS replied. “But I always wanted to become a doctor. I am the first doctor in our family. My parents are so proud of me. I just wish we were in a better financial position,” he added.

Warikoo ended his post by calling it “Hands down one of the hardest professions to pursue in India - from entry to survival.”

The post sparked outrage on X.

“It's wild that we expect doctors to save lives while paying them barely enough to survive. Working nineteen hours a day is a complete failure of the medical system,” wrote one X user.

“Thank you so much Ankur on speaking about this, very few non medical associated people actually speak up for us, most of them are just ungrateful and entitled,” Dr Darin Fernandes said.

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“MBBS grads earn 50-60k minimum and in metros they earn more than a lakh in govt hospitals. The numbers seem wrong somehow…” another wrote.

(Also read: 'Doctors have BMW, Mercedes': Laid-off IIT graduate says MBBS is safer than engineering in AI era, sparks debate)