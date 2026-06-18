‘You might earn well once you’re in your 50s’: Doctor questions MBBS career and early earnings

She added that students should not enter medicine expecting both quick financial returns and a comfortable early career. In her words, first generation doctors may earn enough only for basic survival in the initial years. She further suggested that expenses such as rent, personal needs and family responsibilities can remain difficult to manage, with significant financial stability coming much later in life.

The post was shared on X by Dr Mansafa Bepari. In the caption, she questioned the viability of MBBS as a career choice for those expecting early financial independence. She wrote that the course may make sense primarily for individuals from already privileged backgrounds, including those with substantial family wealth or a strong medical lineage.

Doctors’ lives in India are being discussed online after a post questioned MBBS careers and early earnings. The debate has grown around medical education and financial stability. It also highlights the gap between what people expect and the reality, especially for new doctors starting their careers. Some agree with the concern, while others feel the situation is different for everyone.

Internet reacts to claims on medical profession The post has received mixed reactions from users, with many challenging the assumptions made about doctors’ earnings.

One user wrote, “200 metres from my house is a small hospital (in Dr House). It has a first-generation doctor, actually a gold medallist. He charges ₹700 per patient and gives tokens. The maximum number of tokens is 80 per day, plus emergency tokens. He admits patients, performs surgeries, etc. They also add commission. You do the math, girl,” highlighting that earnings can vary significantly depending on practice and location.

Another user responded, “That’s why I am leaving it. I deserve something better than this,” reflecting frustration with perceived career limitations.

A third user questioned the claim about family care, asking, “Why won’t you be able to treat your parents if they fall ill? What’s the reason, ethical bias?” challenging the reasoning in the original post.

Some users also pushed back on the generalisation. One comment read, “I understand doctors might not earn in the initial years, and like you said, maybe after 50. What percentage of doctors do you think earn, say, more than 5 lakhs a month, and typically at what age?” questioning the financial assumptions.

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Another user added, “I see many first generation doctors doing well for themselves. What’s the problem? It’s a calling, do it if you can’t imagine doing anything else,” suggesting that passion plays a key role in choosing the profession.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)