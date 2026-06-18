Zerodha employee gets ₹2.5 lakh from Nithin Kamath after 30 kg weight loss: ‘My biggest flex’

“I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one,” Kamath wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram post by Rohit Agarwala, who works as a content and media strategist at Zerodha.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently shared that he lost a ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet to an employee who went on to shed 30 kg.

He added that the money was not the biggest reward. “The money is secondary. It’s the push to take care of my health and lose 30kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding. I don’t think any other place can give you this kind of an opportunity @zerodhaonline,” Agarwala wrote.

In the Instagram post , Agarwala shared a picture with Kamath and wrote, “My biggest flex? That I won ₹2.5L from @nithinkamath on a health challenge.”

In a separate Instagram video, Agarwala shared that he lost 30 kg over the past year.

In the clip, he said that around 6 months earlier, he had taken a bet with 15 colleagues to go from 95 kg to 75 kg by January. The group collectively wagered about ₹1 lakh against him as a way to encourage unhealthy employees to focus on their health.

Agarwala said he had struggled with weight loss before and had spent years trying to get back into shape after regaining weight. “Becoming fit felt like a dream,” he said. He credited Zerodha’s culture for helping him stay on track. “My company is very health-focused and it comes from the top. This was the change I needed in my life, which pushed me to take this seriously,” he said.

He revealed that he had started his fitness journey at 104 kg in April. By the time the bet began in June, he had already brought his weight down to 95 kg. On January 8, he weighed 74.5 kg, surpassing his target.

On Thursday, Kamath reposted the achievement on X, saying he was glad to lose the bet.

(Also Read: Nithin Kamath questions growing trend of idolising businessmen: 'Pick someone for a trait worth admiring')

Social media reactions Kamath’s post drew praise from social media users, with many calling it “the best kind of bet to lose”.

Reacting to Kamath’s post, one user wrote, “Lost the bet but won at life! Congrats Rohit on the insane 30kg transformation – that's the real victory here. Nithin bhai, best way to lose money ever. This is what health challenges should be about. Massive respect to both of you.”

“Thats amazing! Such kind of moves help people to remain motivated for long time,” commented another.

“Here health benefits are more than the bet amount. Infact, You got much more in return,” wrote a third user.

“Amazing transformation! This is the best kind of bet to lose,” said one user.