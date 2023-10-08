News / Trending / MCD fixes signage after Singapore High Commissioner flags a spelling error

MCD fixes signage after Singapore High Commissioner flags a spelling error

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 08, 2023 04:23 PM IST

“It is always good to spell check first,” tweeted Singapore High Commissioner after coming across a signage in Delhi that misspelt Singapore as ‘Singapur’.

The Singapore High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to flag an error in signage installed near the high commission. It had a spelling error in the name of the high commissioner’s country. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) quickly took cognizance of the matter and fixed the spelling error.

The image shows before and after pics of the signage installed near the high commission in Delhi. (X/@SGinIndia)
The image shows before and after pics of the signage installed near the high commission in Delhi. (X/@SGinIndia)

“It is always good to spell check first. HC Wong,” reads the caption of the pictures shared on X by the official handle of the Singapore High Commissioner. He also tagged the official X accounts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read| South Korean Ambassador welcomes new car with a pooja ceremony. Watch

One of the pictures shows signage with Singapore written as ‘Singapur.’ The other shows Wong soaking up the sun while wearing a t-shirt that has Singapore written on it.

Take a look at the tweet shared by the Singapore High Commissioner here:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) quickly fixed the signage. The high commissioner took to X to express his gratitude for the ‘quick fix’ and shared a picture. “Thank you for the quick fix. HC Wong,” the high commissioner wrote as the caption to the picture.

Check out the signage with the spelling error fixed:

Both tweets accumulated scores of views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweets shared by the Singapore High Commissioner:

“Sign maker used the Hindi pronunciation and Roman alphabet,” posted an individual.

Another added, “It is what happens when people translate from Hindi words to English.. Common mistakes in all regional languages.”

“Singapore,” wrote a third.

A fourth joined, “Crossed you while running this morning. Good to see you @SGinIndia.”

“Shame on the official who approved this spelling,” expressed a fifth.

Also Read| Japan Ambassador to India relishes aloo tikki in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out