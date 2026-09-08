‘Medical certificate or are you okay?’: Man says manager’s response to sick leave reveals company culture

A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he believes is a simple way to judge the work culture of a company: pay attention to how a manager responds when an employee takes sick leave.

A man shared a simple sick-leave test that showed whether a workplace valued trust and employee wellbeing. (Instagram/kashiviswanathkosuri)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Kashi Viswanath suggested that the difference between a supportive workplace and an unhealthy one can sometimes become apparent when an employee informs their manager that they will be away from work for a few days because they are unwell.

The video has resonated with social media users, with several agreeing that a manager’s reaction in such situations can reveal a lot about how employees are treated at work.

How managers respond to sick leave

Explaining his point in the video, Viswanath said, "Bro, here’s a simple test to figure out how good the company you work for really is. If you take two or three days of sick leave, does your manager say, “Okay, send me your medical certificate,” or, “The work has stopped, what are we going to do now?” Or does your manager call to check on you and ask, “Are you okay? Are you feeling well? Do you need any support?” There’s only a small difference between these two reactions, but it says a lot about the kind of workplace we work in."

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His message highlights the contrast between managers who immediately focus on documentation or unfinished work and those who first check on an employee’s health and ask whether they need help.

According to the video, while the difference between the two responses may appear small, it can reflect a larger difference in workplace culture, particularly when it comes to trust, empathy and how organisations treat employees during difficult moments.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Your sick leave is check of company culture"

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The post has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with the point made in the video.

One user wrote, "This says a lot about company culture." Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "This says a lot about company culture." A third person commented, "This is actually so true." Another user summed up their view in a few words, saying, "Trust your employees."

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(Also read: Indian man in Germany praises supportive work culture after month-long vacation: ‘Everyone is so helpful’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)