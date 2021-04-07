Home / Trending / Meena Harris tweets about her guilty pleasure food, prompts varied replies
Meena Harris tweets about her guilty pleasure food, prompts varied replies

While some expressed their versions of bizarre food items, others raised questions about the taste of the concoction shared by Meena Harris.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The image shows Meena Harris.(Instagram/@meena harris)

Most of us have particular ways of eating some popular dishes that we cannot quite say out loud in public, turns our Meena Harris has one such guilty pleasure food dish too. Recently in a tweet she ‘confessed’ about putting an unusual item to make a popular South Indian dish. Shared on Twitter, the post has sparked some really funny reactions.

“South Indians are going to come for me hard on this,” reads the first line of the post by Harris. “But I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice,” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some eight hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 3,100 likes and several comments. People shared various reactions to Harris’ tweet. While some expressed their versions of bizarre food items, others raised questions about the taste of the concoction.

American TV personality Mindy Kaling also replied to the tweet.

Here’s how others reacted:

Would you ever try out Meena Harris’ unusual combination dish?

