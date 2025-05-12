Meet 90-year-old Sussex woman who saved over 10,000 animals, has no plans to retire despite having cancer thrice

All of us love animals, but few take it upon themselves and dedicate their lives to looking after them. 90-year-old Barby Keel owns an animal rescue sanctuary in Sussex that houses over 600 animals, as per Sussex Express. The sanctuary, which has saved over 10,000 animals since it opened in 1979, was recently reopened to the public. (Also Read | 26-year-old woman drops out of PhD to chaperone dogs at weddings, earns ₹22,000 a day) The 12-acre sanctuary is a refuge for abandoned or abused animals.

About her Sussex sanctuary

When she opened the sanctuary, Barby had three animals--two dogs and a bushbaby. Now it has 600 animals, including 160 cats, 100 chickens, 80 rabbits, 16 pigs, eight dogs, and six horses. The 12-acre sanctuary is a refuge for abandoned or abused animals.

She wakes up at 7 am every day to take care of the animals and doesn't take off. Most of the animals live permanently on site. Though she has 14 volunteers now, she ran the sanctuary alone for nearly 20 years.

About Barby's health

She had cancer thrice but has "no plans" to retire. Barby told Sussex Express, "I'm always told that I don't seem like I'm 90 years old. Hard work and a breakfast of beans every morning keeps me going. Some days I am shattered - it's hard work. But then I get a little nose boop or a face peer up at me, and I remember why I'm doing this. I don't have plans to stop any day soon. My animals come first and always will."

How it all started

In the 1970s, Barby bought a four-acre plot with her ex-partner to build a home. It all started when a soldier asked her to take care of his dog while he was away. Talking about the "lovely" animal, Barby recalled "she never ended up leaving". Next, a charity asked her to take in some cats.

However, her relationship with her partner ended when he asked her to choose between him and the animals. She said, “My ex-partner said 'it's me or the animals' - so I packed his bags for him. The animals were everything to me, and they still are. Before long, I had about 40 cats, and started taking in farm animals like sheep, cows, pigs and goats.”

She then bought more land from her neighbour and expanded the sanctuary. Apart from her life in the sanctuary, Barby goes food shopping or plays for the local male darts team every few weeks.