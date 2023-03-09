Meet BTech Pani Puri Wali, a 21-year-old entrepreneur who wants to make Indian street food healthy

Many people dream of starting their businesses, and some of them might begin at an early age. Among these young entrepreneurs is 21-year-old Tapsi Upadhyay, well known as BTech Pani Puri Wali.

Upadhyay started her business after completing her graduation in BTech. Her aim is to serve healthy food, which is why she prepares air-fried puris for her pani puri stall. According to her website, she wishes to add more street food options to her stall and make them healthier.

Recently, an Instagram reel featuring Upadhyay went viral. The video was shared by Instagram page @are_you_hungry007. The clip begins to show Upadhyay opening her stall and talking about her food. She also mentions the struggles she faces as a woman. She says that many people ask her why she is selling pani puris after graduating, and some even ask her to go back home as it is not safe for a woman to be on the streets.

Take a look at the video here:

This clip was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over two lakh times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Supergirl, keep going, stay blessed." Another person added, "Strong girl. May God give you more success." "Great job, sister I salute you," posted a third.

