Meet Himani Thapliyal, viral ‘Chammak Challo’ girl that the Internet can’t get over

A woman went viral on social media after she shared a video of herself dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s song Chammak Challo. Himani Thapliyal’s moves to the song from the film Ra.One were so smooth that the video clocked over 13.6 million views on Instagram. Though the video was shared in December 2023, the Internet doesn’t seem to get enough of it. Many are even sharing the video on X and expressing their admiration for Thapliyal’s dance moves. Himani Thapliyal dancing to the Ra.One song Chammak Challo.(Instagram/@hemu_thapliyal)

But before we share how people are reacting to the video, watch Thapliyal swaying to Chammak Challo below:

While reacting to this dance video, an individual wrote, “Yaar kitni awesome hai #ChammakChallo [She is so awesome].”

Here’s what another posted.

“I’m a simple woman. When I see a video of a pretty woman dancing to Chammak Challo I retweet,” tweeted a third.

“There can’t be a better trigger to listen to #chammakchallo than this,” shared yet another X user.

But, who is Himani Thapliyal?

Himani Thapliyal is a 24-year-old content creator who has gained a significant following on Instagram. She has over 77,900 followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to her dance and lip-sync videos set to the tunes of various trending songs. Thapliyal shared her first dance video in 2020 on Instagram. It was set to the song Patt Lai Geya by Jasmine Sandlas.

Have you also come across Thapliyal’s video while scrolling through social media? Did it leave you grooving, too?