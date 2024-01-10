close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Meet Himani Thapliyal, viral ‘Chammak Challo’ girl that the Internet can’t get over

Meet Himani Thapliyal, viral ‘Chammak Challo’ girl that the Internet can’t get over

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 10, 2024 02:49 PM IST

The now-viral video shows Himani Thapliyal in a saree, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s song Chammak Challo from the film Ra.One.

A woman went viral on social media after she shared a video of herself dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s song Chammak Challo. Himani Thapliyal’s moves to the song from the film Ra.One were so smooth that the video clocked over 13.6 million views on Instagram. Though the video was shared in December 2023, the Internet doesn’t seem to get enough of it. Many are even sharing the video on X and expressing their admiration for Thapliyal’s dance moves.

Himani Thapliyal dancing to the Ra.One song Chammak Challo.(Instagram/@hemu_thapliyal)
Himani Thapliyal dancing to the Ra.One song Chammak Challo.(Instagram/@hemu_thapliyal)

Read| Snoop Dogg shares Baba Jackson’s dance video. Kili Paul, Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble react

But before we share how people are reacting to the video, watch Thapliyal swaying to Chammak Challo below:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While reacting to this dance video, an individual wrote, “Yaar kitni awesome hai #ChammakChallo [She is so awesome].”

Here’s what another posted.

“I’m a simple woman. When I see a video of a pretty woman dancing to Chammak Challo I retweet,” tweeted a third.

“There can’t be a better trigger to listen to #chammakchallo than this,” shared yet another X user.

But, who is Himani Thapliyal?

Himani Thapliyal is a 24-year-old content creator who has gained a significant following on Instagram. She has over 77,900 followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to her dance and lip-sync videos set to the tunes of various trending songs. Thapliyal shared her first dance video in 2020 on Instagram. It was set to the song Patt Lai Geya by Jasmine Sandlas.

Have you also come across Thapliyal’s video while scrolling through social media? Did it leave you grooving, too?

Also Read| 5 power-packed dance performances that will make you want to groove too

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out