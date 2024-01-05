5 power-packed dance performances that will make you want to groove too

Many people take to social media to share their energetic dance performances. These captivating videos not only leave viewers in awe but may also inspire you to hit the dance floor yourself. And if you love watching such clips, we have handpicked five amazing dance videos that will leave you wowed. Men dancing to Dil Ko Hazar Bar. (Instagram/@Sanket Panchal)

Check out the dance clips here:

1. Woman performs semi-classical on Kehna Hi Kya

Instagram user Sakshi Singh shared this video. The clip showed her donning a skirt and a top. The video employed a clever play of light and shadows, highlighting only the silhouette of the dancer. Her graceful performance won over the audience.

2. Duo dancing to What Jhumka

Instagram user Harsh Kumar uploaded the video of this dance performance. It featured a woman wearing an orange suit and a man in a maroon kurta. They both put on a powerful performance while the song What Jhumka plays. The music of the song perfectly complements their dance moves and facial expressions.

3. Group's electrifying dance to Dil Ko Hazar Bar

The video opened to reveal a group of men dressed in black, who performed a remix version of the song Dil Ko Hazar Bar. Throughout the video, the group executed their routine with flawless synchronisation, showcasing fiery moves.

4. Woman's amazing belly dance to Khalasi

This simple yet jaw-dropping dance clip was shared on social media by Divya Bhatt. The clip showed Bhatt in a ghaghara and a top. As she was dancing in an outdoor area, she effortlessly grooved to the tunes of Khalasi.

5. Duo's performance on Banthan Chali Bolo

The clip showed the duo in a studio-like setting. They danced in perfect coordination, not missing a beat, as the song Banthan Chali Bolo played. People around the two were in awe of there performance.

What are your thoughts on these dance clips?