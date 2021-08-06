Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meet Matt Robertson, an amputee sportsman who inspired Anupam Kher and all of us

Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to share a post about Matt Robertson.
By Life Beyond Numbers
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Anupam Kher met Matt Robertson in New Jersey.(Life Beyond Numbers)

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and happens to share a lot of stuff happening in and around him. He also expresses his views on various topics of national and international interest. His posts have a popular hashtag ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ which was also the title of his talk show once upon a time.

Only this time he posted some really inspiring content with the hashtag portraying a man with just one full arm in New Jersey who used to run outside his hotel every day. Having observed him for a few days, he managed to interact with him while taking his video. To his surprise, the man named Matt Robertson revealed that he was born that way. Anupam Ji complimented him saying that he was quite fit and inspiring. He also mentioned his foundation that was helping a kid in Kashmir with a similar issue and stated that he wanted to show this video to her.

“I was born that way. Growing up I was a normal kid always interested in sports. That’s what I wanted to do and my parents were really supportive of that. Every single day I noticed my friends with two arms but I didn’t care. I just wanted to be the best I can be so I would practice and play baseball, football, any sport basically. And every day I just get a little bit better. I’m 32 now but still trying to stay in shape, still at sports. I am just doing what I love. Anybody could do it,"Robertson narrated.

Having heard his story, Kher asked him to share a message for the viewers.

To this he said, “Just follow your heart. People are going to try to give you excuses to not to do it, try to put up obstacles but you know what you want to do in your heart. Nothing is stopping you from doing it. Just try harder and scale a little better every day.”

Such an inspiring person. We hope this story touched you.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

