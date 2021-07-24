Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
“Love this,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The image shows the miniature dachshund named Sidney.(Instagram/@sidney_minisausage)

The videos capturing different antics of our canine friends never fail to leave us with a smile. Case in point, this video of a miniature dachshund that loves to howl like a baby wolf. The video has now left people smiling. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows a dog named Sidney. “Awoooooooooo! This is your official announcement that it’s the weekend. Meet Sidney (@sidney_minisausage), the miniature dachshund who loves to howl like a baby wolf. “He’ll howl along to an ambulance, a guitar solo, any high-pitched noise or us howling — and he joins in,” says his human Julia,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip was originally posted on the pooch’s official Insta page.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet,” commented another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

