Meet Smaranya Ghosh, trans teen who secured seventh position in WBCHSE

West Bengal board Class 12th result was recently announced and among the students who made it to the top is Smaranya Ghosh, a transgender teen. She secured the seventh rank by scoring 490 out of 500. In a recent interview with HT Bangla, the teen opened up about her brilliant result, her future plans, and her journey.

The image shows transgender teen Smaranya Ghosh who secured seventh position on WBCHSE.(YouTube/@HT Bangla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hailing from Hooghly’s Janai, Smaranya says that she loves studying and wants to pursue higher studies. She also wants to join civil service and aspires to bring positive changes in the society for transgender people. She explains that though there are laws in place for the third gender, many are prejudiced and unaccepting. She wants to change the mentality of the masses to create a better future. Smaranya also explains that if not a civil servant, she wants to become a professor.

While talking about her personal journey, she explains that she has been lucky not to face many hurdles. She adds that her teachers and friends were always supportive of her. They also helped her during her transition to become Smaranya. Finally, she explains that all she wants is to continue her studies to be capable of bringing changes in the society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smaranya's mother, while speaking to HT Bangla, shared that she had expected her to score brilliantly. Furthermore, her mom added that Smaranya is very determined in everything she does. She also added that she is always there to support Smaranya and will be beside her as she works towards achieving her goal.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smaranya Ghosh is presently preparing for her higher education with support from her family, friends, and teachers. What are your thoughts on her inspiring story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON