Meet this fluffy doggo who has visited 32 countries with his humans. Watch

Netizens loved the fluffy explorer’s photographs and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The image shows Felix at Greece and Switzerland.(Instagram/@wanderlust_samoyed)

For all those who think that having a doggo at home can put your plans of travelling somewhere on hold, Felix the fluffy Samoyed has a stunning video. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram, the clip shows all the places, the pooch has gone accompanied by his humans. The stunning clip may make you a bit envious of the doggo.

“Our dog Felix has been to 32 countries. We can‘t wait to explore more of the world with him!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with Felix’s humans standing with some bags as the text, “People told us that we can’t travel with our dog, but we did it anyway” appears on the screen. The frame transitions to show the doggo at different places.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 23, the clip has garnered over 35,000 likes. Netizens loved the fluffy explorer’s photographs and flooded the comments section with heart emojis. While many enquired about the requirements to take a pooch on trips, others simply shared how great it will be if a doggo is there on the trip.

“Felix has been to more places than me,” pointed an Instagram user. “Can you guys share your advice for doing this? I’d love to do the same but don’t know where to start,” commented another.

“This is a dream,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on Felix’s adventures?

