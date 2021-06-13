Megha Rajagopalan posts dad’s reaction to her winning Pulitzer, Meena Harris reacts

The Internet is filled with funny stories about how some dads react to the big achievements of their children in a very calm way. This post by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Megha Rajagopalan is a hilarious addition to that lot. Her share has now left many chuckling, including US vice president Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

Megha Rajagopalan shared a screenshot on Twitter. It shows a brief conversation between her and her father. “Congratulations Megha. Mom just forwarded me. Pulitzer prize. Well done,” reads the message from her father.

Shared on June 12, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and several reactions. Many resonated with Megha Rajagopalan’s tweet. Others simply shared their stories of getting lukewarm appreciations from their dads after achieving something big. Some simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris also commented under the post. In another tweet, on the same post, she also congratulated Megha Rajagopalan.

Megha Rajagopalan, along with her two colleagues Alison Killing and Christo Buschek, won the prestigious prize. Check out the official announcement by The Pulitzer Prizes.

