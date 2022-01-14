Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts video of ‘most amazing’ runway on hilltop

A video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has created a chatter on Instagram. The video shows an aircraft taking off from the Pakyong airport in Sikkim. It is the incredible beauty of nature that is showcased in the video which has amazed people. There is a possibility, the video will have the same effect on you too.

“Take off from Pakyong, Sikkim airport. One of the most amazing runways on a hill top,” he wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a runway against the backdrop of the partially visible mountains and a clear sky. The mountains become clear once the flight leaves the runaway.

Take a look at the video that may make you say wow:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,700 views and counting. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Happy journey sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, what a view,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

