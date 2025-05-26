Meghalaya CM helps student play guitar during visit to village school, wins praise

A heartwarming video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assisting a student with guitar chords during a school visit has gone viral on Instagram, drawing praise from users. A video showed Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma guiding a student on guitar.(Instagram/conrad_k_sangma)

During his visit to Nongspung A village in the Jirang constituency, the Chief Minister was seen interacting with students at a local school. While observing their activities, he noticed one young boy struggling to play the guitar. Rather than simply watching, Sangma stepped in, demonstrating the correct chord placements and gently guiding the student on how to hold and strum the instrument.

Inspiring future talent

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Sangma captioned the post, “At Nongspung A village in Jirang, a student showed keen interest in playing the guitar, so I handed one to the school during my visit there. He may be an amateur now, but I’m confident he will learn and play when we inaugurate their new school building someday.”

Watch the clip here:

Online applause

Social media users flooded the comments section with appreciation. One user wrote, “This is the kind of leadership that inspires real change.” Another said, “Not just a politician, but also a mentor. Respect!”

A third commented, “Music, kindness, and leadership—what a beautiful blend!” while someone else noted, “This is the content we love to see from our leaders.”

Another wrote, “The act of kindness and love ......it's great to see your time with the students on music” Another added, “Thank you sir for visiting our school. We are so happy that you have encouraged my students in the field of music not by only words but through deeds thank you for the guitar sir we are immensely happy. Next time when you will come to inaugurate our new school as asked by you our students will surely sing you a welcome song.”

One user remarked, “This is beautiful.” Another person commented, “Such empathy is rare in public life. Keep inspiring us!”