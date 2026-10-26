Meghan Markle’s father allegedly told ex-wife he went to Philippines because ‘12-year-olds are legal there’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, allegedly told his first wife that he went to the “Far East” because “12-year-olds are legal there”. This revelation comes after Philippine police found a laptop containing images of child abuse at Thomas Markle’s former home in the country. Thomas Markle with daughter and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle, whose daughter is married to Britain's Prince Harry, had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year.

British tabloid the Sun first reported last week that 82-year-old Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., had discovered the child abuse images while going through boxes found in his father's former home.

Thomas Markle’s alleged confession According to a separate report in The Sun, Thomas Markle’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, told London’s Metropolitan Police back in 2019 that he had confessed to travelling to Thailand and the Philippines to have sex with 12-year-olds.

In her letter to Met Police, Loveless said that she questioned Markle about sexual abuse of children.

“I questioned Thomas Senior — he denied accusation but stated that he went to the Philippines and Thailand because 12-year-olds are legal there,” she wrote.

Roslyn Loveless and Thomas Markle divorced in 1975. He later married Doria Ragland, who is Meghan’s mother.

What Thomas Markle said Markle has denied all claims of alleged offending. He admitted to “sleeping with prostitutes” but denied child sex abuse.

“I like Asian women but that is not a crime,” the 82-year-old told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“I have never had sex with anyone under the age of 18,” he claimed.

(Also read: Meghan Markle’s father Thomas denies allegations as the Philippines probes suspected child sex images)

Markle also confessed that when he was single, he travelled to the “far East” at least twice to sleep with sex workers.

The legal age of sexual consent in the Philippines was 12 years old back in 2019. In the year 2022, it was raised from 12 to 16. However, even back in 2019, it was illegal to pay for sex with anyone under the age of 18.

Meghan Markle’s reaction On Friday, Meghan Markle said she was "deeply distressed" by accusations her father had possessed images of child abuse, adding she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

After the reports, Meghan said that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection making similar accusations.

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she said in a statement.