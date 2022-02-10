Mehendi artist in Delhi pays unique homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was adored by billions of fans and her demise on February 6 left a void in the hearts of many. One such person who was touched by her melodious voice is Vijay Kumar, a mehendi artist in Delhi, who paid homage to the singer in his own unique style. The artist drew a portrait of the late singer with henna on his wife’s hand.

“I felt extremely saddened when I heard the news that Lata ji had passed away as I had grown up listening to her songs. So, the only way I could think of to pay homage to her was by drawing a portrait of her on my wife’s hand,” Vijay told Hindustan Times.

Here’s a video he shared that shows him drawing a very intricate portrait of Lata Mangeshkar:

The 42-year-old said he has been in this profession for 22 years now and his portrait designs are very popular, especially during the wedding season. Based in Delhi’s Janakpuri, he has posted many photos and videos of him drawing Lata Mangeshkar’s portrait on his Instagram handle.

People were stunned by the beautiful design and praised the artist for capturing the portrait of the legendary singer perfectly.

“Very beautiful,” a user commented on the post. “Amazing work,” said another user. “We are missing you mam,” added a third.

What do you think of the beautiful tribute?

