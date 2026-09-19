‘Mehnat sabki khaas hai’: Bengaluru woman biker gives chocolate to female auto driver, praises her hard work

A woman biker in Bengaluru won hearts online after she gave a chocolate to a female auto-rickshaw driver while the two were stuck in heavy traffic. The small gesture, captured on video, has drawn praise from social media users.

A Bengaluru biker’s sweet gesture for a female auto driver amid heavy traffic has delighted social media users. (Instagram/dimple_with_dumbbell)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Alisha Ansari and shows her stopping amid traffic when she notices a woman driving an auto-rickshaw nearby.

Woman biker sends chocolate to auto driver

In the clip, Ansari takes out a chocolate from her motorcycle’s tank bag and asks a scooter rider next to her to pass it on to the auto driver.

The scooter rider then hands the chocolate to the woman driving the auto-rickshaw. After seeing that the chocolate has reached her, Ansari gives a thumbs-up.

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{{^usCountry}} She then turns towards the camera and speaks about women who take up demanding jobs and work hard to support their children, families and parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then turns towards the camera and speaks about women who take up demanding jobs and work hard to support their children, families and parents. {{/usCountry}}

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The gesture may have been simple, but it quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom praised Ansari for acknowledging the efforts of another working woman.

Ansari shared the video with the caption, “Women ho ya men, mehnat sabki khaas hai.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip received several heartwarming reactions from viewers, with many appreciating the moment of kindness in the middle of a traffic jam.

One user wrote, “Such a wholesome moment in the middle of traffic.” Another said, “Women supporting women is always beautiful to see.” A third commented, “A small gesture, but it says so much.” Another viewer added, “This genuinely made me smile.”

The video has struck a chord with people for showing how a small act of appreciation can make an otherwise ordinary moment feel special.

Amid Bengaluru’s often hectic traffic, the brief exchange between the two women offered a feel-good moment that social media users were quick to appreciate.

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)