Memer Xavier Uncle transitions to law practice, shares plan about identity disclosure

Do you love memes? If yes, then you might be familiar with Xavier Uncle’s meme page on Twitter. Their savage responses and hilarious tweets are a hit among people. The Twitter user has now shared yet another post, and as expected, it going viral online. In their recent Twitter thread, Xavier Uncle fondly remembered the old days and shared plans about their career and identity disclosure. Xavier Uncle took to their Twitter account to share a thread reminiscing the old days.(Twitter/@xavierunclelite)

“A long thread,” they tweeted alongside a picture of a man that Internet users know as ‘Xavier Uncle’. It also has a screenshot of their Twitter account. In subsequent tweets, Xavier Uncle reflected on the past and the early days of their Twitter account. “Can we skip to the good part? No, because sometimes waiting can lead to the best part. Tracing back to 2010s, when I have created this account just to tweet some stupid relatable stuffs, having friendly light-hearted banters with the people and most importantly my USP (comments),” read another tweet from the handle @xavierunclelite. Although they mentioned that they created the account in 2010, their Twitter page mentions that it was created in October 2015.

In the next tweet, they shared that they get immense satisfaction from sharing light-hearted and relatable stuff. However, they deactivated the account in 2018 to focus on their career, only to activate it again during the pandemic. They wrote, “Phir ek din 2020 mai apni gali mai aayi corona. Chaaaaapak! (Then covid hit our street in 2020).”

During the lockdown, Xavier Uncle remained active on Twitter, engaging with others through comments, messages, and so on. People both appreciated and criticised them. Talking about the present scenario, Xavier Uncle shares that they are featured on almost all major meme pages. While many celebrities follow them, they mentioned that Sonam Bajwa is an exception.

Sharing their career plans with followers, Xavier Uncle tweeted, “About to practice law in reknowned law firm of India from July onwards. Identity reveal will remain a question!” In true Xavier Uncle fashion, they couldn’t resist sharing a meme on the long Twitter thread. To conclude the thread, they posted rapper Snoop Dogg’s iconic “I wanna thank me” speech.

The thread was shared on April 13. It has since accumulated over 1.8 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the thread has received thousands of likes and a flurry of comments.

A Twitter user expressed, “Xavier Uncle, I’ve never been so proud of someone else in my life so bad!!” To this, Xavier Uncle replied, “You guys never fail to amaze me.” “Damn! Please tell me your identity if we come across lawyering hehe. All the best!!!” posted another. Xavier Uncle replied to this comment and wrote, “Hopefully, we’ll.” A third shared, “Tbh, I thought you weren’t even real. Just a roast account.” A fourth wrote, “I used to make my GF laugh by sharing the screenshot of your posts.”

