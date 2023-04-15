US laundry store provides free services to unemployed people going for interviews

It is always heartwarming to come across stories of kindness, and this one will surely bring a smile to your face. A laundry store in Oklahoma, United States, is offering free services to anyone who is currently unemployed but going for job interviews. They want to help individuals look their best for interviews. The laundry store is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. It may even win yours too. The store wants to help unemployed individuals look their best for interviews. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Christian Chen )

The Instagram page Good News Movement shared the post highlighting this act of generosity. “HUMANITY: Kindness makes the world go round. Thank you Archer Cleaners for having peoples’ back. Archer Cleaners has several locations in Oklahoma for those there to support their business,” they shared alongside a photo on Instagram.

The post features a picture of a poster outside Archer Cleaners. It reads, “If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free!” Further, it features a message by Colton Archer, who leads the team at Archer Cleaners. “When times are tough, we will help you look your best,” says the message.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has accumulated over 98,000 likes. It has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“To have someone offer help without needing to ask, to feel confident about how you’re presenting yourself in interviews during a time when confidence can take a serious hit — even if these things aren’t everything you need, they do matter so much,” posted an individual. “Love it!! This beautiful act of kindness is wonderful just to help a fellow man or woman. God bless them always,” expressed another. A third wrote, “And Timpsons in the UK also do this, amongst other charitable initiatives.” “I started crying reading this,” commented a fourth. A fifth remarked, “I’m going to make a post and do this with headshots. ‘If you are unemployed and need headshots for your resume or LinkedIn I’ll do it for free’.”

