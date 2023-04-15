Home / Trending / Australian cricketer Jessica Jonassen marries best friend Sarah Wearn in Hawaii. See pics

Australian cricketer Jessica Jonassen marries best friend Sarah Wearn in Hawaii. See pics

Arfa Javaid
Apr 15, 2023

Jessica Jonassen shared some glimpses from her special day on social media.

Australian women’s cricket team all-rounder Jessica Jonassen tied the knot with her best friend, Saraj Wearn, in a stunning waterside ceremony on Magic Island in Hawaii. Jonassen took to Twitter to share the happy news with her fans and followers. Alongside, she dropped some photos of their special day, and it was nothing short of magical. Originally scheduled in 2020, the couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic. On April 6, they officially became life partners in a glittery ceremony.

Jessica Jonassen and Sarah Wearn during their wedding in Hawaii. (Twitter/@JJonassen21)
Jessica Jonassen and Sarah Wearn during their wedding in Hawaii. (Twitter/@JJonassen21)

“SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend. April 6th will always have a special place in my heart,” wrote Jessica Jonassen while sharing a few pictures on Twitter. The photos show Jessica and Sarah exchanging vows at a picturesque location. They ditched the traditional wedding attire for their big day and wore trousers and shirts.

Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 1.8 lakh views and still counting. The tweet has also received over 2,800 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to their wedding pictures:

“Wow. Congratulations to you both,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Wish you a happy married life.” “Gorgeous photos Jess! Congratulations!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hearty Wishes & Congratulations Jessica Jonassen.” “Congratulations Jess and Sarah!” wrote a fifth with a heart emoticon.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Sign out